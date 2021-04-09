People Who Know

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110 views • April 09, 2021
who actually is planning the policy, scheduling the implementation and giving Biden his instructions after his breakfast pudding. For those who have followed politics closely, the answer has always been obvious: Barack Obama and the Chicago crew.
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