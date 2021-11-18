BACK TO THE UNSPEAKABLE: EUROPE LOCKS DOWN 'UNCLEAN' UNVAXXED

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4118 subscribers
Across Europe, from Germany to Italy, governments are placing millions under house arrest for the "crime" of not being "fully" vaccinated. While there is no public health justification for the move - we know from experts such as the CDC Director that the vaxxed continue to spread the virus - there is a distinct punitive intent. Those who do not follow the orders - as irrational as the orders - are to be denied basic human rights. Haven't we seen this movie before?