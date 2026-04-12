© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iraq dispatches second aid convoy to Iran.
Adding:
Iran’s Vice President for Rural Affairs, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh, slams US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for using the term “Arabian Gulf” instead of “Persian Gulf":
The 2500-year-old name Persian Gulf couldn't be changed by Alexander's and Mongol generals, and you're nothing more than a captain.