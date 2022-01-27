Mass Protests Across Germany Ahead Of Vaccine Mandate Vote

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Thousands have turned out in Munich to make themselves heard over vaccine mandates scheduled to be debated in parliament.
Earlier on Wednesday, protests broke out outside of the Bundestag in Berlin.
German MPs are expected to debate vaccine for everyone age 18+, with the health minister calling it “essential.”