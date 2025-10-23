What if Nothing is Real?!? Twitter/X Space

In this Wednesday Night Live X Space on 22 October 2025, Stefan Molyneux reflects on notable anniversaries, including his first article on LewRockwell.com. He engages with callers on topics like family dynamics and critiques Amazon's "Rings of Power." A philosophical debate about voluntarism and consent emerges, as Stefan emphasizes the importance of truth, certainty, and shared definitions for fostering genuine connections.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025