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HighImpactVlogs: GOOD NEWS! They're Lying! (MIRRORED)
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235 views • April 06, 2020
HighImpactVlogs: GOOD NEWS! They're Lying! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactVlogs at:-
https://youtu.be/JrYLTVGU7KU
***Not only can we OPEN ALL COMMERCE NOW but, according to the stats and words of Corporate Media and the Government's own numbers, we should have NEVER closed down to begin with.
And there are only TWO examples any rational, sane person will EVER need to LOGICALLY expose this hyper-inflated, global lie, which has initiated world-wide ECONOMIC TERRORISM - the type of TERRORISM that will lead to more DEATH, DESTRUCTION, POVERTY, SICKNESS and SOCIETAL COLLAPSE than any disease could EVER successfully accomplish.
Here are the cold, hard FACTS:
1.) According to the CDC, the "seasonal flu" has infected, hospitalized and killed FAR more people than CV-19. In fact, in Anthony Fauci's own words (recorded for all to see in the New England Journal of Medicine - Dated March 26, 2020), CV-19 only has a case fatality rate of 0.1% ("the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1% - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387 )
Here are the CDC's DIRE influenza numbers:
- 55 MILLION Flu Illnesses
- 26 MILLION Flu Medical Visits
- 400 - 730,000 Hospitalizations
- Over 30,000 Deaths just in the U.S.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
This happens every year with the flu, according to the CDC...yet...no one has EVER thought to lock down and halt all business for this...not even SOME businesses!! Why now?
2.) Tuberculosis (TB) is a global disease, found in every country in the world. It is the LEADING infectious cause of death worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates that 1.8 billion people—close to one quarter of the world's population—are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacteria that causes TB. Last year, 10 million fell ill from TB and 1.5 million died. TB is an airborne disease that can be spread by coughing or sneezing and is the leading cause of infectious disease worldwide.
https://www.who.int/health-topics/tuberculosis#tab=tab_1
In short TB, which has been with us for a long time, is more highly infectious and EXPONENTIALLY MORE DEADLY than ANY disease on the planet...yet we've NEVER COME CLOSE to shutting anything down for it....let alone think to warn anybody about its ever present danger.
So, why all the panic over CV-19? Why now? Why have we been locked in our homes? Why are businesses going under for a CLEAR LIE? Why are we allowing this to happen? More importantly, what should we do to change our current situation? Leave your thoughts and let's start living again!
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
🔵 FREE Newsletter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactVlogs at:-
https://youtu.be/JrYLTVGU7KU
***Not only can we OPEN ALL COMMERCE NOW but, according to the stats and words of Corporate Media and the Government's own numbers, we should have NEVER closed down to begin with.
And there are only TWO examples any rational, sane person will EVER need to LOGICALLY expose this hyper-inflated, global lie, which has initiated world-wide ECONOMIC TERRORISM - the type of TERRORISM that will lead to more DEATH, DESTRUCTION, POVERTY, SICKNESS and SOCIETAL COLLAPSE than any disease could EVER successfully accomplish.
Here are the cold, hard FACTS:
1.) According to the CDC, the "seasonal flu" has infected, hospitalized and killed FAR more people than CV-19. In fact, in Anthony Fauci's own words (recorded for all to see in the New England Journal of Medicine - Dated March 26, 2020), CV-19 only has a case fatality rate of 0.1% ("the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1% - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387 )
Here are the CDC's DIRE influenza numbers:
- 55 MILLION Flu Illnesses
- 26 MILLION Flu Medical Visits
- 400 - 730,000 Hospitalizations
- Over 30,000 Deaths just in the U.S.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
This happens every year with the flu, according to the CDC...yet...no one has EVER thought to lock down and halt all business for this...not even SOME businesses!! Why now?
2.) Tuberculosis (TB) is a global disease, found in every country in the world. It is the LEADING infectious cause of death worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates that 1.8 billion people—close to one quarter of the world's population—are infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb), the bacteria that causes TB. Last year, 10 million fell ill from TB and 1.5 million died. TB is an airborne disease that can be spread by coughing or sneezing and is the leading cause of infectious disease worldwide.
https://www.who.int/health-topics/tuberculosis#tab=tab_1
In short TB, which has been with us for a long time, is more highly infectious and EXPONENTIALLY MORE DEADLY than ANY disease on the planet...yet we've NEVER COME CLOSE to shutting anything down for it....let alone think to warn anybody about its ever present danger.
So, why all the panic over CV-19? Why now? Why have we been locked in our homes? Why are businesses going under for a CLEAR LIE? Why are we allowing this to happen? More importantly, what should we do to change our current situation? Leave your thoughts and let's start living again!
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
🔵 FREE Newsletter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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