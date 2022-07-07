FULL SHOW: CERN Turns On, Georgia Guidestones Explode & Liberals Continue To Sex Groom Children

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A wild time to be alive as CERN turns on again to discover new mystery particles, the sexual grooming of children is celebrated and the Georgia Guidestones have been blown up. After the supposed criminal blew up the Guidestones, they were completely dismantled and more media symphony gushing over this “monument” than any of the monuments or entire cities vandalized by Democrats over the past decade. More bad news out of Uvalde’s investigation into the school shooting and signs that the Highland park shooter was obviously a threat to mass violence. The Brittany Griner story is gaining more attention, but Owen Shroyer thinks something else is going on. The farmers' protest in the Netherlands is getting really serious.