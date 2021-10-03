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Say WHAT!?! Chants Of "Fu#k Joe Biden" Eruopt At NASCAR, NBC Goes Nuts!
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5586 views • October 03, 2021
While NBC Sports was interviewing a NASCAR winner the crowd began chanting "Fu#k Joe Biden!" live on air. Then the NBC reporter went nuts and said they were chanting "Let’s go Brandon" to try to cover up what everyone heard with their own ears! Link to story https://www.rt.com/usa/536449-nascar-go-brandon-biden-chants/
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