From Africa to America, people have resumed normal daily life. However, in Communist China, where the CCP couldn’t care less about Lao Baixing’s lives, why is it pushing hard the “Zero COVID” policy?

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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: From Africa to America, from ordinary people to leaders of the western world, people have resumed normal daily life. However, in Communist China, where the CCP couldn’t care less about Lao Baixing’s lives, why is it pushing hard the “Zero COVID” policy?