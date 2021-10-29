Pre-programmed Plandemic

"Vexille: 2077 Japanese Isolation" is a 2007 Japanese CGI anime film, written, directed, and edited by famed Ping Pong director Fumihiko Sori.Maria, the head of the resistance, details the 10 years of secrecy while SWORD studies Japan in shocked horror — the islands are a lifeless wasteland. In 2067, an unknown disease struck Japan and was countered by an experimental vaccine. In actuality, the disease was created by Daiwa and the "vaccine" was used as an excuse for Daiwa to begin testing experimental nanotechnology. Every Japanese citizen was converted into a form of synthetic life. But there were unforeseen side effects; the conversion was imperfect, resulting in the infected humans losing their free will and becoming just lifelike machines. Some of the nanotech went amok, creating the "Jags", giant whirling constructs of semisentient metal that prowl the wilderness. The Jags destroyed all of Japan, save Tokyo which is protected by an inedible wall of ceramic. Release date August 18, 2007.FDA Tells Public to Brace For More Vax Side Effects Including Heart Attacks in Children - FULL SHOW 10/28/21