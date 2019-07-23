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Trump & Dems Agree: Ignore Deficit & Budget
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12 views • July 23, 2019
No “poison pills” (except a ballooning deficit). More spending for Welfare State & Warfare State funded by magic money. What goes up will always go up may be true of the cumulative debt, but not the economy.
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