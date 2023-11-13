BraveTV- November 13, 2023 - "America Thanks You For Your Service"
Nicolette Host of BraveTV's Lioness Pride hosts the daytime show today.
A veteran's wife who advocates for the health of our veterans and what it truly means to be thankful.
Marine Corp 248th birthday was friday, let's go into what that means.
