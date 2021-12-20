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Mike Adams on Covid Shot Depopulation Plan, Manufactured Food Crisis and Planned Collapse of the U.S. Dollar and How to Prepare
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591 views • December 20, 2021
Mike Adams on Covid Shot Depopulation Plan, Manufactured Food Crisis and Planned Collapse of the U.S. Dollar and How to Prepare
“What they don’t tell people is it isn’t a “ unicorn virus” that is killing people - it’s their treatment for the “virus” that is killing people, and very few people live after having a ventilator tube put in and cranked way up, the way they do. People who get very sick from the flu or a “virus” are getting very ill because of the compromised immune system after all their new “protocols” and mandates were in place, lockdowns, social distancing, staying at home and not getting out, mask wearing, constantly sanitizing hands, all designed to destroy people’s immune system’s strength.” - TheAmericanPeople
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/d4af6595-88b1-40c7-81fc-97c1cf99121f
“What they don’t tell people is it isn’t a “ unicorn virus” that is killing people - it’s their treatment for the “virus” that is killing people, and very few people live after having a ventilator tube put in and cranked way up, the way they do. People who get very sick from the flu or a “virus” are getting very ill because of the compromised immune system after all their new “protocols” and mandates were in place, lockdowns, social distancing, staying at home and not getting out, mask wearing, constantly sanitizing hands, all designed to destroy people’s immune system’s strength.” - TheAmericanPeople
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/d4af6595-88b1-40c7-81fc-97c1cf99121f
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