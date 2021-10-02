PCR Tests to be withdrawn by the FDA - CDC. (Please Read The Full Description) DO YOU SEE IT YET ?

This report is back from From July 23rd 2021. and yet we all seem to have just forgotten about it.

Even the best shows like The HighWire, The Stew Peters Show, The Mel K Show etc. Still talk about cases and deaths due to covid and it's variants.



3 Questions that should come to mind...



1. Covid 19 (the so called virus) was never isolated so how can anyone ever manufacture a vaccine ?



2. If the tests don't work. How do you know if you are infected with a virus that is not been proved to exist in the first place ?



3. If covid 19 (the so called virus) was never isolated, How do you identify a variant from it ?



Bill Gates and George Soros invested millions ( these guys ONLY invest in a sure thing) to buyout the British Covid test lab Mologic and also another huge lab plant in Romania, all for the purpose of manufacturing new tests to be released in December 2021.

The CDC, FDA, etc. say PCR test is useless as it can't tell the difference between the flu and the non proven c19 but every country has to keep using it anyway. WTF.

The CDC, FDA, also state that a new test will be on the market in (yes you guessed it ) December 2021.

No extra yellow star for guessing it may well be the case that all the tests will be bought from Gates & Soros.

PLEAS KEEP SHARING THIS VIDEO.