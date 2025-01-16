BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1/16/25 TRUMP: VANQUISH of Globalist Cabal Imminent! Turner Ousted! Cabinet Hearing Domination, J6 Pardons #FreeThemAll
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
3 months ago

1/16/25: Trump's Cabinet nominees are dominating the hearings in the Senate & Team America is preparing to take down Cartel Babylon starting Jan. 20, 2025 with 100++ EO's and a pardon for J6 political prisoners! Pray for God's Protection over the Victory Rally in DC on the 19th and for the Inauguration! Full Armor of God! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


Full portrait of Donald J. Trump as President:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Donald_J._Trump,_President-elect_of_the_United_States.jpg


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

TAKE ACTION! All nominees confirmed! RFK Jr., Gabbard, Patel!!


J6er Pardons: Help them get home & have aid:

https://americanpatriotrelief.org/

If you want to offer private jet or helicopter transport:

[email protected]


TRUMP announces he won't bring any swamp traitors into his administration!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/no-swamp-loyalists-trump-says-he-has-no/


Mike Turner (R-OH) removed from Chair of House Intelligence Committee:

https://www.breitbart.com/news/mike-johnson-removes-mike-turner-from-house-intelligence-committee/


Scott Bessent Shreds Bernie on Oligarchs:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/watch-treasury-secretary-nominee-scott-bessent-humiliates-comrade/


LA Home-owners begin armed patrol to protect their homes & neighborhoods:

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/armed-la-residents-patrol-neighborhoods-violation-evacuation-orders


Dave Walsh, soon to be Trump advisor to DOE, breaks down the Green Energy scam:

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/techland/ai-renaissance-cannot-escape-its-power-needs-214314


“Thank You, Dr Fauci” Full Movie HD by Jenner Furst:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9b8p6a


Trump announces Gibson, Voight, Stallone as Hollywood Ambassadors:

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2025/01/16/trump-appoints-jon-voight-mel-gibson-sylvester-stallone-as-special-envoys-to-restore-golden-age-of-hollywood/


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

