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The Story of Your Enslavement - La historia de tu esclavitud - Stefan Molyneux
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48 views • December 16, 2020
that Stefan Molyneux has been deplatformed makes his contribution even more worth sharing!
Who , what, how and why are we being held captive in the fractal platonic slave cave Matrix - a system that we apparently construct ourself - sheding ligt on the issue is a prime perrogative of the awake...
Who , what, how and why are we being held captive in the fractal platonic slave cave Matrix - a system that we apparently construct ourself - sheding ligt on the issue is a prime perrogative of the awake...
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