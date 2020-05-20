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Arrêtez de vous faire vacciner ! Jean-Jacques Crevecoeur
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14 views • May 20, 2020
Import YT 3 déc. 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s_aPOjJsn0
Jean-Marc Simiand : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8WOwHZxh14HzxwhsiMBQJA
Jean-Jacques CREVECOEUR
Extrait de la conférence pour la Liberté de Choix en Santé
12 septembre 2009 - Montréal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVCPLtjBFuM
Jean-Marc Simiand : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8WOwHZxh14HzxwhsiMBQJA
Jean-Jacques CREVECOEUR
Extrait de la conférence pour la Liberté de Choix en Santé
12 septembre 2009 - Montréal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RVCPLtjBFuM
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