Here’s the Good and Bad About ChatGPT

Is ChatGPT all good or is there also a bad side to it?

In this video, Omar Mo, founder of Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and host of The Nomadic Executive, weighs in on the good and bad ways people can use the power of GPT-3.

Omar shares that he has integrated the service of GPT-3 into his business to streamline several functions in his service, such as text generation, text translation, summarization, and even correcting misspellings. ✔️

The integration of ChatGPT into his system, he attests, has IMPROVED productivity and quality of outputs. 💯

However, he also shares that he thinks that the program may be potentially used for not-so-good purposes such as generating fake news, creating spam and phish attacks, as well as generating abusive or hateful language or even impersonating someone online. ⚠️

