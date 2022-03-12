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Off Grid Property Search | Arkansas and Texas | Episode 5
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45 views • March 12, 2022
We are Doug and Keri and we are starting the process of moving from a "normal" life in the suburbs of Denver to an off grid life!
In this video we are going to compare Texas and Arkansas…Here is what we found:
Arkansas:
*Climate/temperature/Natural Disasters: Arkansas and warm and humid. Natural disasters
include tornadoes, flash floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and landslides.
*Grow zone: 6-8
*Proximity to our current address: 15+ hours
*Natural resources: Sun, trees, water, game
*Political affiliation: Republican state.
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: It is relatively tax friendly because Social Security income is
completely tax exempt, but the state does have some of the highest sales taxes in the country.
Arkansas is ranked 14 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive, so it’s in the less
expensive part of the country.
Texas: (east Texas)
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Hot and humid, can have wildfires, floods, hurricanes,
tornadoes, and drought.
*Grow zone: 8
*Proximity to our current address: 15+ hours
*Natural resources. Sun, minerals, game
*Political affiliation: Republican state
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: Texas is a tax friendly state with no income tax, but property taxes can be some of the highest in the country. Texas is ranked 15 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive, so it’s in the less expensive part of the country and You will pay about ⅓ more than the National average for the rest of the country.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you which property we chose and why!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
References: https://meric.mo.gov/data/cost-living-data-series
In this video we are going to compare Texas and Arkansas…Here is what we found:
Arkansas:
*Climate/temperature/Natural Disasters: Arkansas and warm and humid. Natural disasters
include tornadoes, flash floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and landslides.
*Grow zone: 6-8
*Proximity to our current address: 15+ hours
*Natural resources: Sun, trees, water, game
*Political affiliation: Republican state.
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: It is relatively tax friendly because Social Security income is
completely tax exempt, but the state does have some of the highest sales taxes in the country.
Arkansas is ranked 14 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive, so it’s in the less
expensive part of the country.
Texas: (east Texas)
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Hot and humid, can have wildfires, floods, hurricanes,
tornadoes, and drought.
*Grow zone: 8
*Proximity to our current address: 15+ hours
*Natural resources. Sun, minerals, game
*Political affiliation: Republican state
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: Texas is a tax friendly state with no income tax, but property taxes can be some of the highest in the country. Texas is ranked 15 with 1 being cheapest and 50 being most expensive, so it’s in the less expensive part of the country and You will pay about ⅓ more than the National average for the rest of the country.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you which property we chose and why!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
References: https://meric.mo.gov/data/cost-living-data-series
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