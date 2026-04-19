BREAKING: IRAN WAR CONTINUES! - Fake Ceasefire FAILS As Shots Are Fired & US Hijacks Ships!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuation of the Iran War following the predictable collapse of the Iran/Israel/US "ceasefire."





President Trump has resumed calls for the annihilation of Iran following a collapse in ceasefire talks in Pakistan. As we've predicted from day one, the "7 Country Plan" doesn't magically evaporate into thin air after decades because "Trump says so." This war was planned a long, long time ago.





Shots were fired by US forces at an Iranian commercial vessel today and Iran has also fired warning shots at a French vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Weirdly, President Trump wanted to "open" the Strait of Hormuz after Iran "closed" it. Now, he's "closing" the Strait of Hormuz as Iran attempts to open it. Simultaneously, global trade is collapsing the supply chain is dramatically restricted which will once again lead to massive price hikes and shortages, all by design.





All of this is done at the command of the Israeli government of course.





US forces are boarding Iran-linked vessels currently and taking control of them. Trump wrote on TruthSocial, "No more Mr. Nice Guy" as if blowing up a school and killing 170 children was "being nice." President Trump also posted several other concerning TruthSocial posts including Frank Sinatra's "My Way" claiming the end is near as well as calling for support for FISA 702 which means the surveillance of all Americans under the guise of "stopping terrorism."





So President Trump ran on ending wars (he's now started 10), cutting spending (he's dramatically increased spending), releasing the Epstein Files (he claims now they're a hoax) and stopping mass surveillance. He's now building one of the largest surveillance systems the United States has ever seen including facial recognition cameras on the highways, Palantir drones, social media monitoring and social credit systems connected to AI.





As Turkey is targeted as the next "enemy of Israel," Lebanon is being leveled. According to the Israeli government which had its own "ceasefire" with Lebanon considers bombing a country to not interfere with said ceasefire.





Netanyahu continues to threaten Europe and President Trump continues calling for a "reset." Of course this was always about the "Great Reset." The shift from the west to the east and under the guise of "emergency orders" the introductions of digital IDs, CBDCs and forced rationing.





This is only just the beginning. Stop with the hopium. People will call us "blackpilled" or "negative." We are simply just acknowledging reality. It was always obvious the "ceasefire" was not real. The Iranian government even claimed there was no ceasefire. Just as we said with the original fake "ceasefire" in June of 2025. People claimed we were being "negative" for pointing out the obvious. The war will go on as was scripted. Trump didn't "end the war and bring peace to the world." This claim is absurd. The line in the sand keeps getting pushed further and further out in this inconsistent "MAGA" movement. This isn't about making American "great again." It's about propping up Israel and the Great Reset agenda.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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