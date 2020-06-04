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The Germ Theory_ The New State Religion. - Dr Tim O'Shea
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38 views • June 04, 2020
This is no longer our country. We gave it away.
Thousands of people saw the $5K offer and no one claimed the prize.
A million supposed cases and nobody has proof? There's no proof all these people have the same disease. Science is now abandoned - politics took over. The longer the house arrest, the more power the bureaucrats have. The new state religion - the Germ Theory of Disease - is now mandatory. 99% obediently comply with house confinement and masks, with no science whatsoever. Here are our sources. Where are theirs?
Thousands of people saw the $5K offer and no one claimed the prize.
A million supposed cases and nobody has proof? There's no proof all these people have the same disease. Science is now abandoned - politics took over. The longer the house arrest, the more power the bureaucrats have. The new state religion - the Germ Theory of Disease - is now mandatory. 99% obediently comply with house confinement and masks, with no science whatsoever. Here are our sources. Where are theirs?
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