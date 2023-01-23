An Israeli who believed the Whistleblowers’ Movement and did not take the COVID vaccines is determined to unite as much Jewish forces as he can to advocate for the recognition of the NFSC

https://gettr.com/post/p23rxgo2daf 【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】An Israeli who believed the Whistleblowers’ Movement and did not take the COVID vaccines is determined to unite as much Jewish forces as he can to advocate for the recognition of the New Federal State of China (NFSC); citizens of the NFSC should learn to be inclusive. Having talents and people’s support on our side will be our best weapon to take down the CCP; the contribution of our fellow fighters inside the CCP is tremendous and indispensable!

【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】一位相信了爆料革命而未打疫苗的以色列人表示他会团结所有犹太人的力量帮助新中国联邦得到世界认可；新中国联邦人要学会包容，人才、人心就是灭共的最好武器；体制内的战友对灭共至关重要！

