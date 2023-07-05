Clips Du Jour 12 ( 10th June, 2023 ) - 1hr52m

Video Host David James ( [email protected] ) takes you on a journey down the numerous rabbit holes in this world. As we look down the rabbit holes in this world, we literally see the bowels of hell. The Archive of the Rabbit Hole series can be found here: https://davidjamesboston.com/rabbit-hole-radio-show/ Albert Pike's Letter to Mazzini : https://pdfhost.io/v/kinaiahTj_albertpikeandthreeworldwarspikeslettertomazzini

My e-mail: d[email protected]

Web: https://davidjamesboston.com/archives/

Web streaming: https://odysee.com/@TheNarrowRoad:8?view=content

Telegram Chatgroup: https://t.me/NARROWROADCHAT

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=F726LJRWXEEB2

Should you wish to support the endeavour to continue to edify: cash.app/$davidjamesboston ( a useful Youtube video on cashapp is here [ Ignore the $5 thingy for safety & security please ] : https://youtu.be/9LpC_5Ke5HE )

Amazon US Gift Card donations in USD are most welcome too ( please use e-mail address [email protected] ) - How to send an Amazon Gift Card Youtube video is here: https://youtu.be/-bh41B7a0Y4

Cross Border Amazon Gift Card donations - this Youtube video titled " How to buy an Amazon GIFT CARD for another country " might be useful: https://youtu.be/yP3yZbRYdBw

To donate LBRY Credits ( via odysee.com ) - my address is: bX8reHTZ6tpk7AkHTvsyziX6DJdvxzExEo

QR Code, for LBRY Credits. just in case: https://imgur.com/fcavZbk