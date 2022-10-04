The Remnant Church | You Can Be Filled with the Holy Spirit NOW | What If the World Knew That God Was Always Watching? 09.22.22

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Clay Clark's Weekly Updates:
1. Two-State Solution | He Just Did It!!! Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Calls for Two-State Israel Solution - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l5fsf-two-state-solution-he-just-did-it.html
2. Queen Elizabeth | Why Did Queen Elizabeth "Ignite Windsor Castle Jubilee" While Connecting the Triple Helix to a Tree of Trees? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l2z8n-queen-elizabeth-why-did-queen-elizabeth-ignite-windsor-castle-jubilee.html
3. Queen Elizabeth | Why Did the Queen Ignites Windsor Castle Jubilee Beacon? | Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l2mhh-queen-elizabeth-why-did-the-queen-ignites-windsor-castle-jubilee-beacon-.html
The Real Remnant Church with Pastor Leon Benjamin:
https://therealremnantchurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950