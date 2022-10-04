The Remnant Church | You Can Be Filled with the Holy Spirit NOW | What If the World Knew That God Was Always Watching? 09.22.22

Clay Clark's Weekly Updates:
1. Two-State Solution | He Just Did It!!! Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid Calls for Two-State Israel Solution - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l5fsf-two-state-solution-he-just-did-it.html
2. Queen Elizabeth | Why Did Queen Elizabeth "Ignite Windsor Castle Jubilee" While Connecting the Triple Helix to a Tree of Trees? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l2z8n-queen-elizabeth-why-did-queen-elizabeth-ignite-windsor-castle-jubilee.html
3. Queen Elizabeth | Why Did the Queen Ignites Windsor Castle Jubilee Beacon? | Transhumanism | What Is the Goal of CRISPR and mRNA Technology? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1l2mhh-queen-elizabeth-why-did-the-queen-ignites-windsor-castle-jubilee-beacon-.html
The Real Remnant Church with Pastor Leon Benjamin:
https://therealremnantchurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.