COVID-1984: CENSORSHIP & MEDICAL TYRANNY (WITH SPIRO SKOURAS)

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helenofdestroy
Welcome to 2021, the theatrical performance for which 2020 was merely a dress rehearsal. If you haven't been deplatformed yet, don't worry, you will be. That is, unless we can get our shit together as a species and work together to pry the boot off our faces. The sooner we do that, the better.
Spiro was recently booted off Twitter for wrongthink. There's a lot of that going around these days, no matter how meticulously-researched one's content is. We are an information war - don't bring a plastic fork to a drone strike.
'Like,' share, & subscribe if you got something out of this content, because it probably won't be around much longer. Download this (& the other videos on both of our channels) & repost it to your own channel or platform.
Spiro's channels:
BC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Spiros/posts
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
& as usual you can find my work at helenofdestroy.com
BC: https://bitchute.com/helenofdestroy
YT: https://youtube.com/helenofdestroy
Twitter: @velocirapture23