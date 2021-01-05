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COVID-1984: CENSORSHIP & MEDICAL TYRANNY (WITH SPIRO SKOURAS)
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108 views • January 05, 2021
Helen of desTroy

helenofdestroy


Welcome to 2021, the theatrical performance for which 2020 was merely a dress rehearsal. If you haven't been deplatformed yet, don't worry, you will be. That is, unless we can get our shit together as a species and work together to pry the boot off our faces. The sooner we do that, the better.

Spiro was recently booted off Twitter for wrongthink. There's a lot of that going around these days, no matter how meticulously-researched one's content is. We are an information war - don't bring a plastic fork to a drone strike.

'Like,' share, & subscribe if you got something out of this content, because it probably won't be around much longer. Download this (& the other videos on both of our channels) & repost it to your own channel or platform.

Spiro's channels:
BC: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Spiros/posts
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ

& as usual you can find my work at helenofdestroy.com
BC: https://bitchute.com/helenofdestroy
YT: https://youtube.com/helenofdestroy
Twitter: @velocirapture23
Keywords
censorshipvaccinemedical tyrannyspiro skourascovid-19helen of destroycovid-1984helenofdestroy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy