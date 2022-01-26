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WeroniKa West — "Let My Prople Go!"
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1194 views • January 26, 2022
Copyright © Veronika West and © The Elijash List
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/let-my-people-go-a-spiritual-showdown/
An incredible interview on Elijah Streams with Veronika West of Ireland.
Prophetess Veronika says, "the Lord showed me Donald J. Trump and then spoke to me, saying: "For he will be as slippery as an eel and the enemy shall not lay hold of him.""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/let-my-people-go-a-spiritual-showdown/
An incredible interview on Elijah Streams with Veronika West of Ireland.
Prophetess Veronika says, "the Lord showed me Donald J. Trump and then spoke to me, saying: "For he will be as slippery as an eel and the enemy shall not lay hold of him.""
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