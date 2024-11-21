© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJYqIXsESyY
【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Khamenei’s irreversible heart failure due to severe myocarditis might be caused by the COVID vaccine. Khamenei's death will have a huge impact on the Whistleblowers’ Movement, our cause of taking down the CCP and world peace, and Putin may give up the use of nuclear weapons.