NATO Fears That This Russian WonderWeapon Will Bring Victory to Moscow┃SPG 2S31 VENA Was Sent To UA
Published Yesterday

A Russian amphibious self-propelled 120mm mortar system '2S31 VENA' was spotted in Ukraine. For the Ukrainian army and its Western allies, the appearance of this Russian weapon on the battlefield does not promise anything good. Everything indicates that the Russian army is carefully preparing for a future counteroffensive and, according to military experts, the self-propelled mortar system 'VENA' will help Moscow achieve final victory in this war.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

