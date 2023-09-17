NATO Fears That This Russian WonderWeapon Will Bring Victory to Moscow┃SPG 2S31 VENA Was Sent To UA

A Russian amphibious self-propelled 120mm mortar system '2S31 VENA' was spotted in Ukraine. For the Ukrainian army and its Western allies, the appearance of this Russian weapon on the battlefield does not promise anything good. Everything indicates that the Russian army is carefully preparing for a future counteroffensive and, according to military experts, the self-propelled mortar system 'VENA' will help Moscow achieve final victory in this war.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.