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Former ICE Agent: The Cartel Threat Is A Ticking Time Bomb
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80 views • April 14, 2021
Former ICE agent who released a book detailing his brutal experience with the Cartel speaks out on the situation at the border, emphasizing the need to act now.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774085a0192d22a54acbe2
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774085a0192d22a54acbe2
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