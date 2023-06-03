⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (3 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(3 June 2023)





Part I





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnoye, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region).





💥 During the day, up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, one motor vehicle, and two Grad MLRS vehicles have been destroyed in this area.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, two pick-up trucks, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 An ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the fiercest battles are conducted by assault groups of the Akhmat special unit in the central part of Maryinka, as well as units of the 1st Army Corps near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Lastochkino, Khimik, Tonenkoye, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Russian aviation have made 4 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 42 firing missions.

Over 220 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close to Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Stepovoye, Chervonoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 145 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in these directions during the day.

In Kherson direction, up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

An ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian AF has been obliterated close to Veseloye (DPR).

Part II

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 87 AFU artillery units, manpower & hardware in 96 areas during the day.

A field camp of a Ukrainian nationalist group was hit near Staraya Pokrovka (Kharkov region).

A command and observation post of the 24th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Toretsk (DPR).

Air defence facilities have shot down one Su-27 airplane of UKR Air Force near Koptevo (DPR).

A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Razdolovka (DPR).

In addition, two Storm Shadow cruise missiles and seven HIMARS projectiles have been intercepted.

Moreover, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Pilipovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dmitrovka, Kirillovka (DPR), Staraya Balka, Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region) & Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 432 airplanes and 236 helicopters, 4,452 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,361 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,110 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,984 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,624 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.