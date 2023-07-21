Chicken Grown in Bioreactors 😱😱😱

Totally fake chicken that is gown 🐔🍗 in bio laboratories is being sold in stores and used in restaurants.
One of the sellers of such chicken briefly says in the interview that humans "evolved" over thousands of years -- but keep in mind that "evolution" is fake.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.