Africa Bishop - Death Before Compromise On God's Truth

John-Henry Westen





Feb 14, 2023





Brave African Bishop, His Excellency Joseph Mwongela, is leading the charge against the attack on God's truth for marriage and the family. Globalist pressures from the LGBT agenda want nothing more than to change Africa for the worse, infecting faithful Catholics with anti-family homosexual practices. However, devout African leaders like Bishop Mwongela refuse to compromise what they know is God's truth for the family — that marriage is celebrated between one man and one woman in the sacred bond of matrimony.





There is no compromise with the LGBT lobby that wants to totally dissolve God's truth on the sanctity of marriage and family life, and - as the culture war rages in Africa - Catholics are ready to die as witnesses to the truth. Will the truth of marriage prevail, or will the LGBT dictatorship of relativism destroy this last Catholic stronghold?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29jxgk-watch-africa-bishop-death-before-compromise-on-gods-truth.html



