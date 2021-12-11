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A Doctor's Grave WARNING for Israel - Del BigTree with Dr. Zelenko
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506 views • December 11, 2021
Del BigTree interviews Dr. Zelenko concerning the COVID crisis and where it is leading. Dr. Zelenko has been nominated for a Nobel Prize.
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