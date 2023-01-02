Removal of 385 US members of congress for failing to defend the country? Brunson Lawsuit. 7Discoveries.com

www.7Discoveries.com Power to fund the USA without taxation?

"After the 2020 election, hundreds of citizens and elected law makers stepped forward with evidence of misconduct, malfeasance, and criminal behavior during that election. Well, Brunson's argument is that congress was CONSTITUTIONALLY REQUIRED to investigate this evidence through their oaths of office." ~ Stew Peters

"And so we are not suing about the outcome of the election. We are not suing to put someone in office. We are suing to remove the security breach. The security breach is every single member of congress that refused to do their job and defend this country." ~ Loy Brunson

FULL SHOW: Loy Brunson https://rumble.com/v20ngvc-restored-republic.html

Legal Detail: Brunson & Scotus: Do Miracles Still Happen? You Decide. https://americandigitalnews.com/index.php/2022/11/27/brunson-scotus-do-miracles-still-happen-you-decide/

"Both lawsuits include defendants Pres. Biden, Harris, former V.P. Pence and 385 members of congress for breaking their oath of office by voting AGAINST the proposition (that came from members of congress) to investigate the claims that there were enemies of the constitution who successfully rigged the election." ~ www.AmericanDigitalNews.com



