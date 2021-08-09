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No Mandated Vaxx For CDC Employees & Kid's Masks Warn That They Cause Cancer
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150 views • August 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
But the science changes, so just do what we say - https://twitter.com/RockyJonesRIP1/status/1424163459592331264
CDC does not mandate vaxx for their employees - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/interesting-phone-call-to-the-cdc/
Why is Pfizer CEO not vaccinated - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/pfizer-ceos-israel-visit-cancelled-because-he-is-unvaccinated-report-661100
So the dems want to kill all the health care workers - https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/06/1025360746/california-vaccine-mandate-health-care-workers
Kids masks cause cancer, it says so on the box - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/kids-face-masks-cause-cancer-even-says-box/
AMA study shows masks are dangerous for kids - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/01/ama-journal-masks-are-bad-for-your-kids-quit-forcing-them-to-wear-them/
Remember, no misinformation - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1423342361715879950
Ivermectin is destroying their narrative - https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/national/ivermectin-obliterates-97-percent-of-delhi-cases/article_6a3be6b2-c31f-11eb-836d-2722d2325a08.html
The vaxx does nothing, so why take it - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/05/a-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-does-the-vaccine-create-a-pathway-for-a-more-dangerous-variant/
Mandates for citizens but illegals not so much - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/07/white-house-refuses-endorse-vaccine-mandate-migrants-released-us/
CDC director has no idea what she's doing - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/06/cdc-director-makes-case-vaccination-passports-are-futile-vaccines-do-not-prevent-covid-infection-or-delta-variant-transmission/
Turn in your neighbor, get entered to win sweepstakes - https://aursonline.com/
Newsom will cheat in recall, they're setting it up now - https://100percentfedup.com/ca-implements-audit-proof-way-to-steal-election-that-goes-into-effect-just-in-time-for-newsoms-recall-election/
So people can't photocopy ID, but can make their own ballots - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1423860583699468288
Why remove them now Wisconsin - https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-election-officials-remove-over-205000-from-voter-rolls_3934775.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
More votes than voters in Nevada - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-restricts-liz-harringtons-account/
California says hold my beer, way more voters than it should - https://presscalifornia.com/2021/06/22/report-california-has-1-8m-more-registered-voters-than-it-should/
Are all democrats pedophiles - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/az-police-have-dem-senator-on-secret-audio-admitting-he-molested-his-teenage-victim-for-years/
China creates AI "people" to spam twitter and social media - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3419143/china-network-ai-people-facebook-twitter/
Warden arrested for killing her husband - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/warden-at-jail-holding-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-charged-with-murder_3937939.html?v=ul
Psycho liberal women wins in court to transition her son to girl - https://resistthemainstream.org/judge-brings-decision-on-jeffrey-younger-custody-battle-with-mother-who-wants-to-gender-transition-son-into-daughter/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
St. Louis cab company says no masks and no vaccines - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/st-louis-taxi-company-the-vaccinated-are-not-allowed/
Constitution is the law of the land - https://twitter.com/MarkBFadel/status/1423719228482412560
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424478333203476484
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
But the science changes, so just do what we say - https://twitter.com/RockyJonesRIP1/status/1424163459592331264
CDC does not mandate vaxx for their employees - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/interesting-phone-call-to-the-cdc/
Why is Pfizer CEO not vaccinated - https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/pfizer-ceos-israel-visit-cancelled-because-he-is-unvaccinated-report-661100
So the dems want to kill all the health care workers - https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/08/06/1025360746/california-vaccine-mandate-health-care-workers
Kids masks cause cancer, it says so on the box - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/kids-face-masks-cause-cancer-even-says-box/
AMA study shows masks are dangerous for kids - https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/01/ama-journal-masks-are-bad-for-your-kids-quit-forcing-them-to-wear-them/
Remember, no misinformation - https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1423342361715879950
Ivermectin is destroying their narrative - https://www.thedesertreview.com/news/national/ivermectin-obliterates-97-percent-of-delhi-cases/article_6a3be6b2-c31f-11eb-836d-2722d2325a08.html
The vaxx does nothing, so why take it - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/05/a-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-does-the-vaccine-create-a-pathway-for-a-more-dangerous-variant/
Mandates for citizens but illegals not so much - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/07/white-house-refuses-endorse-vaccine-mandate-migrants-released-us/
CDC director has no idea what she's doing - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/06/cdc-director-makes-case-vaccination-passports-are-futile-vaccines-do-not-prevent-covid-infection-or-delta-variant-transmission/
Turn in your neighbor, get entered to win sweepstakes - https://aursonline.com/
Newsom will cheat in recall, they're setting it up now - https://100percentfedup.com/ca-implements-audit-proof-way-to-steal-election-that-goes-into-effect-just-in-time-for-newsoms-recall-election/
So people can't photocopy ID, but can make their own ballots - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1423860583699468288
Why remove them now Wisconsin - https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-election-officials-remove-over-205000-from-voter-rolls_3934775.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
More votes than voters in Nevada - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-restricts-liz-harringtons-account/
California says hold my beer, way more voters than it should - https://presscalifornia.com/2021/06/22/report-california-has-1-8m-more-registered-voters-than-it-should/
Are all democrats pedophiles - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/az-police-have-dem-senator-on-secret-audio-admitting-he-molested-his-teenage-victim-for-years/
China creates AI "people" to spam twitter and social media - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3419143/china-network-ai-people-facebook-twitter/
Warden arrested for killing her husband - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/warden-at-jail-holding-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-charged-with-murder_3937939.html?v=ul
Psycho liberal women wins in court to transition her son to girl - https://resistthemainstream.org/judge-brings-decision-on-jeffrey-younger-custody-battle-with-mother-who-wants-to-gender-transition-son-into-daughter/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
St. Louis cab company says no masks and no vaccines - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/st-louis-taxi-company-the-vaccinated-are-not-allowed/
Constitution is the law of the land - https://twitter.com/MarkBFadel/status/1423719228482412560
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424478333203476484
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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