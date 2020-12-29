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UKRAINE RELEASES BOMBSHELL INFORMATION ON BIDEN
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919 views • December 29, 2020
Burisma Indictment Reveals Ex-President Yanukovich Illegally Obtained $7.4 Billion Laundered Thru Fund “Close to US Democratic Party”
Read article from Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-video-links-biden-ukrainian-corruption-burisma-indictment-reveals-ex-president-yanukovich-illegally-obtained-7-4-billion-laundered-thru-fund-close-us-democratic-party/?utm_source=Parler&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Mirrored: With permission of Gateway Pundit
Read article from Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-video-links-biden-ukrainian-corruption-burisma-indictment-reveals-ex-president-yanukovich-illegally-obtained-7-4-billion-laundered-thru-fund-close-us-democratic-party/?utm_source=Parler&;utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Mirrored: With permission of Gateway Pundit
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