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Red Pill Expo 2020 Jekyll Island - David Icke
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144 views • November 17, 2020
Unwilling to wear a ‘face diaper’, as he calls it, to board a plane from the UK to the U.S., conspiracy historian David Icke could not personally be on stage at the Red Pill Expo 2020 Jekyll Island, so it was arranged for him to connect by Internet video. As expected, questions from the audience all related to the pandemic theater: Who is behind it? Why are they doing it? What lies ahead if they succeed? How can it be defeated? You will see why David has earned his controversial status and why his global tours are sold out sometimes only hours after being announced. It is because he is a brilliant communicator, but also because his predictions, for which he was ridiculed in the past, have come to pass exactly as he said. 2020 Oct 10 – Source: Red Pill University
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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