The RULE' applies to "THEE" not to "ME!"~ GLOBALIST control FREAK!
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
 Mirrored via Twitter:Will Hild

BBC reporter asked Bill Gates directly why his climate activism should be taken seriously, as he continues to fly private all over the world in his 4 private Jets!

"I will put my carbon footprint for 5 years to HIS ONE!"~ Ezek34

