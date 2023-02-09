The RULE' applies to "THEE" not to "ME!"~ GLOBALIST control FREAK!

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Mirrored via Twitter:Will Hild
BBC reporter asked Bill Gates directly why his climate activism should be taken seriously, as he continues to fly private all over the world in his 4 private Jets!
"I will put my carbon footprint for 5 years to HIS ONE!"~ Ezek34
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34