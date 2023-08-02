X22 REPORT Ep 3129b-The [DS] Is Being Tried By The Most Powerful Court In The Country,There Must Be A Reckoning

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3129b- August 1, 2023The [DS] Is Being Tried By The Most Powerful Court In The Country, There Must Be A Reckoning





The [DS] is being tried by the power court in the country, we the people. The people are seeing the evidence being brought against the criminals and in the end the people will rule on the infiltration. In the end there must be a reckoning and these people must be brought to justice.





The only way is the military, the military needs to protect the voice of the people and allow them to vote in a secure, transparent way, this will counter the [DS] and foreign interference.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





