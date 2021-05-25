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The Rona Daytona (Coronavirus Horse Race Remix) And The Winner Is... Ken Copeland??
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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11 views • May 25, 2021
Whoever made the original horse race commentary, hats off to ya cowboy!
Is It you Ken Elder? if so cheers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn8MxJx_erk



Music from: Squil - Daily Deadlines
WTFBRAHH - Ken Copeland's Wind Of God REMIX (snippet)

Mixed and arranged by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind


Laughter is a proven immune system booster and raises your vibration


Stay high-vibe healthy, empowered and properly informed


Playlist of over 250 videos regarding the Corona Chronicles, aka 2020 Health Watch
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaWWVoxLXgvJAscogslJ2Dhf


Other Works relevant to our times from this channel:
Free Pie with ID 2020 (funny): https://youtu.be/lxxVxXo7ltc
The Mass Media Miasma Documusical: https://youtu.be/l2zeqc03Hao
The Inner Mind's Eye: Beyond 2020 Vision: https://youtu.be/OtPnnTi0aco
Live From France with a permission slip: https://youtu.be/wwc-rcLjH0g



Other names of interest to explore their works:
James Corbett
Media Monarchy
Dollar Vigilante
Mark Passio
Clive de Carle
Dr. John Bergman
Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Veritas Radio
The Higherside Chats
Max Igan at the crowhouse (.com)
High Impact Vlogs



let's get involved and active around our communities in positive ways, don't just be a spectator in the stands watching the horse race ;)

PEACE
Keywords
corona viruscovid 19scamdemicrona
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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