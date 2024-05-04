U.S. Dangling Over A Precipice By A Thread...About To Snap!

END TIME NEWS REPORT 5.3.2024





UKRAINE ON AN "IRREVERSIBLE PATH" TO NATO

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_225160.htm





THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO OF THE U.S. ECONOMY

https://www.wnd.com/2024/04/mounting-evidence-points-nightmare-scenario-u-s-economy





LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT: RULING ALLOWS RESIDENTS TO SECEDE FROM STATE CAPITAL

https://100percentfedup.com/louisiana-supreme-court-ruling-will-allow-residents-secede/





BAHAMAS BECOMING ANOTHER HAITI (AND CLOSER TO THE U.S.)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/bahamas-are-becoming-haiti-only-closer/





EPA MOVES TO SHUT DOWN COAL AND NATURAL GAS PLANTS

https://www.independentsentinel.com/bidens-epa-moves-to-shut-down-coal-natural-gas-plants/





