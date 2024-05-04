Create New Account
U.S. Dangling Over A Precipice By A Thread...About To Snap!
Published Saturday

END TIME NEWS REPORT 5.3.2024


UKRAINE ON AN "IRREVERSIBLE PATH" TO NATO

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_225160.htm


THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO OF THE U.S. ECONOMY

https://www.wnd.com/2024/04/mounting-evidence-points-nightmare-scenario-u-s-economy


LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT: RULING ALLOWS RESIDENTS TO SECEDE FROM STATE CAPITAL

https://100percentfedup.com/louisiana-supreme-court-ruling-will-allow-residents-secede/


BAHAMAS BECOMING ANOTHER HAITI (AND CLOSER TO THE U.S.)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/bahamas-are-becoming-haiti-only-closer/


EPA MOVES TO SHUT DOWN COAL AND NATURAL GAS PLANTS

https://www.independentsentinel.com/bidens-epa-moves-to-shut-down-coal-natural-gas-plants/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

