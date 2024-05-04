U.S. Dangling Over A Precipice By A Thread...About To Snap!

END TIME NEWS REPORT 5.3.2024
UKRAINE ON AN "IRREVERSIBLE PATH" TO NATO
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_225160.htm
THE NIGHTMARE SCENARIO OF THE U.S. ECONOMY
https://www.wnd.com/2024/04/mounting-evidence-points-nightmare-scenario-u-s-economy
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT: RULING ALLOWS RESIDENTS TO SECEDE FROM STATE CAPITAL
https://100percentfedup.com/louisiana-supreme-court-ruling-will-allow-residents-secede/
BAHAMAS BECOMING ANOTHER HAITI (AND CLOSER TO THE U.S.)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/bahamas-are-becoming-haiti-only-closer/
EPA MOVES TO SHUT DOWN COAL AND NATURAL GAS PLANTS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/bidens-epa-moves-to-shut-down-coal-natural-gas-plants/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Emails: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.