Magnesium Smoothie
Ingredients:


• ½ c. fresh squeezed orange juice

• 3 T. Organic Grass-Fed Non-fat Milk Powder

• 1 t. Premium Manuka Honey

• ½ t Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder

• ½ t. Chief Originals Magnesium Glycinate Powder

• ½ c. water



Directions:


Pour everything into a blender until well blended.  Enjoy!

*You can use a half cup of your favorite milk substitute in place of the water/milk powder.

