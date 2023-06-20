Magnesium Smoothie

Ingredients:
• ½ c. fresh squeezed orange juice
• 3 T. Organic Grass-Fed Non-fat Milk Powder
• 1 t. Premium Manuka Honey
• ½ t Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder
• ½ t. Chief Originals Magnesium Glycinate Powder
• ½ c. water
Directions:
Pour everything into a blender until well blended. Enjoy!
*You can use a half cup of your favorite milk substitute in place of the water/milk powder.
