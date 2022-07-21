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7/19/2022 Miles Guo: What we have exposed about the CCP's military is just the tip of an iceberg. Just wait and see the documents and intel being exposed regarding the CCP's submarine troops and the Rocket Force, and you will burst into tears for sure