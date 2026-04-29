In a joint operation, operators from the 429th Unmanned Systems Brigade “Achilles”, the 43rd Artillery Brigade, and the Special Operations Center “A” struck Mi-28N and Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces at a field airfield in Voronezh Oblast using fixed-wing drones.

According to objective control data, the aircraft were on the ground at the time of the strike and were undergoing technical maintenance, with Russian personnel responsible for their operation present nearby.





@IntelSlava