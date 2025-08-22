GHF whistleblower Anthony Aguilar bears witness to Israel's crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Aguilar, a US Special Forces veteran who provided security at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid hubs in Gaza, blows the whistle on the criminal Israeli army conduct he witnessed there, and on the policy of enforced starvation of the civilian population of Gaza.
