INTERVIEW: Did Ukraine Plot the Moscow Massacre? Scott Ritter Sifts Evidence - George Galloway MP
INTERVIEW: Did Ukraine Plot the Moscow Massacre? Scott Ritter Sifts Evidence, March 26I'm sharing this video from George Galloway MP, on YouTube.

There is strong evidence that Ukraine intelligence was involved in the Moscow massacre, says Scott Ritter. The suspects’ vehicle was tracked and phones monitored Follow MOATS on YouTube #ScottRitter #Moscow #CrocusTheatre #Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FVg90sPTUM&ab_channel=GeorgeGallowayMP

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

