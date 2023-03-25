Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0100 - Alan Lynn Bondelid - Buchanan is sentenced
The Fire Rises
Published 18 hours ago |

After Alan got into an argument with Buchanan, whom he did not know, at the Stadium Saloon and Laundry, he was followed home by him in a car driven by Smedley. Alan was getting out of his car after arriving home, when Buchanan approached and demanded his wallet, but then shot him before he could hand it over. He then punched and kicked Alan as he lay dying, before stealing his billfold containing $8. Minutes later, Alan’s wife, daughter, and grandchildren arrived at his house and discovered his body in the driveway.

violencecrimegenocide

