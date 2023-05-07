Create New Account
Nationalismus (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday |

Das Gute und das Böse ist eigentlich so leicht zu unterscheiden wie Weiß und Schwarz."Eigentlich"...


Der 8. Mai 1945 war keine Befreiung, sondern die Versklavung des deutschen Volkes!

Dazu empfehlen wir folgendes Video (NUR in Deutschland zensiert auf Odysee):

Demokratische Kriegshetzer (With English Subtitles)

https://www.wuwox.com/w/6c4CzkiaNTJM2kpJTAz7Xy


Beste Grüße an das deutsche Volk,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Tyler Bates & John J Richard - Deconsecrated (John Wick 3)

https://t.me/ftaolmusic/20

