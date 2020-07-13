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Maxwell, Epstein & Clinton WH Renovation, Update Flynn Case, Obamagate Indictments Around Labor Day
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99 views • July 13, 2020
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280878538912960512
https://twitter.com/HuberHammerQ_/status/1280537113524609024
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1280573628795564032
Start at 9:20 mark of video: https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280627350762373121
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280607724082995200
Possible Obamagate Indictments Around Labor Day: https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6169987411001/#sp=show-clips
https://twitter.com/ShannonBream/status/1280686361125814273
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1280693713077972994/photo/1
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280655964727767040
https://original.antiwar.com/Nicolas_Davies/2020/07/06/key-us-ally-indicted-for-organ-trade-murder-scheme/
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280550434126434305
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To support this channel with a financial donation through my PayPal:
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To mail donations, my PO Box address is:
Daniel Lee
PO BOX 32842
Juneau, AK 99803
Here is my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dnajilion7
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP YOUTUBE CHANNEL IN CASE I EVER GET DEPLATFORMED FROM THIS ONE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DanielLee77
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https://www.hydrogengarage.com/store/index.php?main_page=product_info&;cPath=36&products_id=116
If you wish to buy my novels, please visit my amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Daniel-Lee/e/B00NN2S68U/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2?qid=1539570823&;sr=8-2
My NEW Bitchute backup page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bdLApDoJWGdS/
You can reach me directly for correspondence at [email protected]
For a chronological list of all my investigative YouTube videos exposing satanic pedophiles, go here: http://www.spiritandtorah.com/investigative-journalism-videos.html
My Mission Statement for this ministry:
1. Expose the satanic pedophiles through investigative reporting on my youtube channel
2. Provide satanic Ritual Abuse survivors a platform to speak out on
3. Protect the innocent children
4. Lead a nightly prayer meeting on zoom with brothers and sisters in Messiah!
5. Teach and preach the Hebrew-Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith through my youtube channel: http://www.SpiritandTorah.com
My website is http://www.SpiritandTorah.com
My Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/dnajlion7
https://twitter.com/HuberHammerQ_/status/1280537113524609024
https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1280573628795564032
Start at 9:20 mark of video: https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280627350762373121
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280607724082995200
Possible Obamagate Indictments Around Labor Day: https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6169987411001/#sp=show-clips
https://twitter.com/ShannonBream/status/1280686361125814273
https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1280693713077972994/photo/1
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280655964727767040
https://original.antiwar.com/Nicolas_Davies/2020/07/06/key-us-ally-indicted-for-organ-trade-murder-scheme/
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280550434126434305
--------------------
To support this channel with a financial donation through my PayPal:
http://spiritandtorah.com/Donations.html
To mail donations, my PO Box address is:
Daniel Lee
PO BOX 32842
Juneau, AK 99803
Here is my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dnajilion7
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP YOUTUBE CHANNEL IN CASE I EVER GET DEPLATFORMED FROM THIS ONE: https://www.youtube.com/c/DanielLee77
Order the Daniel Q Shirt design. Witness Q in your neighborhood.
https://www.hydrogengarage.com/store/index.php?main_page=product_info&;cPath=36&products_id=116
If you wish to buy my novels, please visit my amazon author page:
https://www.amazon.com/Daniel-Lee/e/B00NN2S68U/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2?qid=1539570823&;sr=8-2
My NEW Bitchute backup page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bdLApDoJWGdS/
You can reach me directly for correspondence at [email protected]
For a chronological list of all my investigative YouTube videos exposing satanic pedophiles, go here: http://www.spiritandtorah.com/investigative-journalism-videos.html
My Mission Statement for this ministry:
1. Expose the satanic pedophiles through investigative reporting on my youtube channel
2. Provide satanic Ritual Abuse survivors a platform to speak out on
3. Protect the innocent children
4. Lead a nightly prayer meeting on zoom with brothers and sisters in Messiah!
5. Teach and preach the Hebrew-Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith through my youtube channel: http://www.SpiritandTorah.com
My website is http://www.SpiritandTorah.com
My Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/dnajlion7
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