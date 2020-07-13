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Maxwell, Epstein & Clinton WH Renovation, Update Flynn Case, Obamagate Indictments Around Labor Day
Daniel Lee
Daniel Lee
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99 views • July 13, 2020
https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280878538912960512

https://twitter.com/HuberHammerQ_/status/1280537113524609024

https://twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/1280573628795564032

Start at 9:20 mark of video: https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280627350762373121

https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1280607724082995200

Possible Obamagate Indictments Around Labor Day: https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6169987411001/#sp=show-clips

https://twitter.com/ShannonBream/status/1280686361125814273

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1280693713077972994/photo/1

https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280655964727767040

https://original.antiwar.com/Nicolas_Davies/2020/07/06/key-us-ally-indicted-for-organ-trade-murder-scheme/

https://twitter.com/SheepKnowMore/status/1280550434126434305
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My Mission Statement for this ministry:

1. Expose the satanic pedophiles through investigative reporting on my youtube channel

2. Provide satanic Ritual Abuse survivors a platform to speak out on

3. Protect the innocent children

4. Lead a nightly prayer meeting on zoom with brothers and sisters in Messiah!

5. Teach and preach the Hebrew-Jewish Roots of the Christian Faith through my youtube channel: http://www.SpiritandTorah.com

My website is http://www.SpiritandTorah.com

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