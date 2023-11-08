Firstpost - Vantage with Palki Sharma





Nov 7, 2023





LIVE: Does Netanyahu want Israel to Re-Occupy Gaza? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





The Israel-Hamas war has completed one month.





And PM Netanyahu continues to face international pressure.





The Israeli Prime Minister has said that once the war is over, Israel will take the "security responsibility" of Gaza.





Does Israel plan to re-occupy Gaza?





Meanwhile, Netanyahu has made a concession.





He says Tel Aviv is open to "little pauses" in the war.





Palki Sharma brings you the full story.





Israel Hamas War | Benjamin Netanyahu | Gaza | Ceasefire





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

